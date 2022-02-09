All New Honda Civic in top 10 list of finalists of 2022 world Car of the Year

The all-new Honda Civic is bound to add yet another impressive feat to its resume as the compact sedan is included in the top 10 list of finalists of the 2022 World Car of the year.

The competition is becoming tough, as the Honda Civic would be going up against the diverse rosters of cars, which include 4 EVS, namely

 Hyundai Ioniq 5,

 Audi Q4 e-tron,

 Ford Mustang Mach-E

 Kia EV6.

We find other 5 finalists include

 Toyota GR86(alongside the Subaru BRZ)

 Lexus NX

 Genesis G70

 Hyundai Tucson

 Cupra Formentor

The initial list was about 28 vehicles, the car that would come out at the top would be replacing the reigning champion, which is none other than Volkwagen ID.4. A total of about 102 juror from 33 nations would decide who is the worthy winner for this year, WCOTY by secret ballot.

Name Plate

The 11th Gen Honda Civic is receiving, numerous prestigious recognition, hence one can state that the Japanese marque did a fantastic job by introducing the new design language for the name plate.

New Design Language & Better Fuel Efficiency

Honda also stated that, the powertrain would have been improved, by offering better fuel efficiency numbers when compared to earlier generations.

Recent Accomplishments of the Honda Civic

-North America's 2022 car of the year (NACTOY)

-it is best all rounded vehicle including the Lucid Air & MK VIII Volkswagen Golf R

-Now, the Japanese compact sedan has got the chance to turn it into global recognition

The Winner of the 2022 WCOTY would be announced live at the New York International Auto show on April 13th 2022. New York Auto show President Mark Schienberg shared, while the last 2 years would have been challenging for everyone, thus car buyers are ready to come out and experience all the amazing new vehicles and also technologies that the industry has to offer.