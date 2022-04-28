All-New Mercedes-AMG C43 has been unveiled and receives mild hybrid tech

Mercedes-AMG has taken the covers off its new C43 and it has also got a comprehensive performance update and a new hybrid powertrain. Based on the W206-class, the AMG C43 presently has got sporty styling tweaks on its exterior, along with the AMG-specific interior updates.



-Mercedes C43 receives a 2.0 litre turbocharged hybrid powertrain

-Gets reworked chassis components for improved driving dynamics

-would be offered in sedan and estate body styles.

Mercedes-AMG C43 Exterior, gets sharper looks

In order to differentiate the C43, from the standard C-class sedan, the Mercedes has equipped it with traditional AMG styling touches. These would include the Pan-Americana grille having vertical slates, adaptive LED headlights having single daytime running Lamp, large air intakes on the front bumper having black accents and gloss black wing mirrors.

Mercedes-AMG C43 Powertrain and dynamics

The biggest update with regards to the new MAG C43 is the introduction of the new 2.0 litre, 4 cylinder having electric turbocharger. the codenamed the M139, the hybrid powertrain replaces the old turbocharged 362hp 3.0 litre V6 engine, used by earlier C43 models. Thanks to the 48V mild hybrid system, the new engine tends to produce 402hp and 500Nm of torque. With an additional 13hp via a boost function. This has been mated to nine-speed automatic gearbox having Race start functionality, which sends power to all 4 wheels through 4Matic drive system.

Mercedes-AMG C43: Upgraded AMG interior

When it comes to inside, the AMG C43 gets AMG specific digital graphics for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 11.9-inch touchscreen system. On the other hand, the AMG-specific updates do include a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, sports seats, pedals and red seat belts.

Mercedes-Benz: future plans

The German manufacturer recently has unveiled the Edition versions of the AMG A35 and CLA35, along with its flagship EQS electric SUV for the global markets. The Mercedes-Benz is presently working on launching the new C-class in India on 10th May, which would rival the Audi A4, BMW 3 series, Volvo S60 and Jaguar XE. The brand also introduced the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in India earlier this year.