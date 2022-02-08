Amo Electric launches e-scooter today: plans 4 new electric 2 wheelers including bike

This year, the company Amo electric plans 4 new electric 2 wheelers. Out of these 4, the planned as well as proposed electric 2 wheelers would witness the motorcycles too. The company aims to expand in both, Tier 2 as well as Tier 3 towns and wishes to offer an option for sustainable mobility.

Today the company, by launching the Jaunty Plus e-scooter, it targets to address the range anxiety in the semi-urban areas. The company do not have e-bike in its portfolio presently.

Founder and MD of Amo Electric bikes, Sushant Kumar has confirmed that its company does not wish to venture into e-cycles presently. The Jaunty plus, which is launched today, is already available for test rides and presently buying across its 140 dealerships, The Amo Electric manufactures its EV range in India, at its Noida-based plant, added Sushant.

There exists no lag in demand as well as supply of its electric-two wheelers, stated Sushant. He also seems to quite upbeat about the announcement on EV in the budget, it would encourage the EV adoption in the nation.

Jaunty Plus would be powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery. The e-bike has got a high-performance motor, cruise control switch, electronic assisted braking system (EABS), anti-left alarm. Other features do include a telescopic fork suspension, side stand sensor, high ground clearance, central locking, DRL lights, front disc brake and an engine kill switch. Jaunty Plus is priced around Rs1,10,460(ex-showroom).

Jaunty Plus delivers an average range of 120 plus km. it would be equipped with a brushless DC motor coupled with a fast charging, which would take around maximum 4 hours for a full charge. The Jaunty plus has got a mobile USB charging port. It would have the option of a fixed as well as portable battery pack.

The newly launched e-bike comes with a three-year warranty and is available in 5 color variants, red black, grey-black, grey-black, white-black and yellow black.

Jaunty Plus having its stylish design, digital display and best in class security features and optimum speed and maximum range in the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes, conclude Sushant.