Anand Mahindra Makes New Pledge after Cyrus Mistry Death in Car Accident

Recently Cyrus Mistry's death in a car accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, has shocked everyone. Anand Mahindra, Indian Business Tycoon, third-generation heir to Mahindra clan has made a new pledge, stated that, he would always wear a seat belt, even though he would be sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle.



The accident occurred during the broad daylight on 4th September, when Cyrus Mistry, accompanied by three others, while travelling from Gujarat to Maharashtra.

I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families. https://t.co/4jpeZtlsw0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

Cyrus Mistry was returning to Mumbai with three others-Anahita Pandole, Darius Pandole, Jahangir Pandole-When they met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district. While Anahit Pandole and her husband Darius survived the crash, Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were killed.

During the preliminary probe, the police confirmed that Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir were in the back seat and these two people were not wearing the seat belts.

Cyrus Mistry's sudden demise shocked the entire nation as condolences poured in from the top political leaders as well as industrialists. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Industrialist Harsh Goenka, everyone paid their last respect to the industrialist.