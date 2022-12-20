Auto Expo 2023: Maruti to Unveil to Electric Concept and Range of SUV's

Maruti Suzuki is the nation's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, the company has revealed its plans for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 by introducing futuristic products and technology showcases.

During the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki would be unveiling an Electric Concept and range of SUVs at its pavilion. It is scheduled to take place in the month of January, 2023. Maruti Suzuki would display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all new SUV's, WagonR, Flex Fuel Protype and its customised range of Products like Grand Vitara XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno and Swift among others.

Maruti Suzuki Pavilion Highlights

The pavilion would be spread across 4,118 m2 at Hall no.9, at the Auto Expo 2023, it would be divided into 4 zones

-Sustainability Zone

-Technology zone

-innovation Zone

-Adventure zone

The major highlight would be the Grand SUV amphitheatre, which would have elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki. Visitors would be able to experience technologies such as ADAS, V2X and powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybird using Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India limited says, For more than 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently offering the joy of mobility to its customer through industry-defining products as well as technologies .

Auto Expo 23 is definitely another opportunity for the company to showcase its commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable and technology driven products.

Our showcases at Auto Expo 23 would highlight Maruti Suzuki's commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offering for tomorrow.

We are confident our range of all new SUV's, futuristic concept EV, Hybrid, Flex fuel protype and products would capture the imagination of enthusiasts.