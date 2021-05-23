Bajaj Auto Plans to Launch Pulsar RS250 in India Soon: Digital Rendering in Multiple Colors Leaked

Bajaj Auto aspires to increase its market share, so it desires launch its next generation Pulsar, very soon in the Indian Market. Recently, two test models, one is naked and other one was faired, were spotted while road tests. The new upcoming motorcycles are expected to be powered by a new 250cc engine. Most of the design details are still unknown, as the test models were camouflaged.

Few digitally rendered images reveal as to how, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS250(or Pulsar 250F) might look like. The motorcycle which has been rendered in three varied color options, they include white, red and black. We can see a new dual-pod, LED headlamp, along with a short windscreen having rear-view mirrors mounted on it.

The bike receives a sporty fairing as well as a bulbous fuel tank, this helps add muscle to its design. When coming to the tail section, even though it is short but it is fairly bulky, this one is inspired by Bajaj Dominar, having taillights at the end. The engine casing receives lovely golden finish, while the exhaust receives a short as well as stubby end can. On both ends, motorcycle sports alloy wheel, with disc brakes on both wheels for optimal stopping power.

The motorcycle receives a monoshock rear suspension as well as golden USD front forks. We are not sure, as to if the latter would be provided on the production version of the Bajaj Pulsar RS250. With regards riding ergonomics, it seems to be quite sporty, yet relaxed though with high-set handlebars, low seat and centre-set footpegs.

Details about the Powertrain are still not yet known, but as per the speculation, the Bajaj Pulsar RS250 would receive completely 250cc engine. This would be air/oil cooled, single cylinder motor, which it would like be paired with 6-speed gearbox. We also expect the motorcycle to offer all new fully digital instrument cluster, this would be the first for the pulsar range.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS250 would be priced lower when compared to Dominar 250, perhaps it might be around 1.5 lakh mark(ex-showroom). Upon its launch, the motorcycle would be competing against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF250. During the Diwali season, we expect the bike would be launched in the Indian Market.