Bajaj Dominar Receives Another Concept Design: Looks like a Cool Sportsbike

Bajaj Dominar Bike is a performance-oriented bike having touring characteristics. This 400cc bike, it comes at a relatively affordable price and it remains aspirational for numerous users. It keeps us showing up in the concept designs by numerous fans as well as bike lovers. Cool rendering of Bajaj Dominar 400 has arrived, the new design is developed by abin-designs-511, it mostly resembles, Suzuki Sportsbike, it provides a very unique perspective of automobile designers.This innovative imaginations are not completely unrealistic either and we may see Bajaj adopting few of the elements in the production version also. Let's have a closer look at the Bajaj Dominar Concept Sportsbike.

The new sportsbike concept looks completely different when compared to the regular bikes on the road. It is available in 2 color themes; one is green and the other one is blue. The Bajaj Dominar sportsbike concept does feature sleek as well as sporty LED taillamps. The Sturdy as well as dominating look does come with chunky alloy wheels and engine cover. It comes with the spilt seat setup. There is a single exhaust having unique design as well as finish. We find nicely sculpted as well as muscular fuel tank is available with silver inserts as well as stylish rearview mirrors. It also features the windshield which provides complete wind protection. The Engine is neatly tucked in behind the engine protecting components. There are graphic stickers having the bike name on the front fairing. The tail end also looks sleek as well as modern.

The regular Dominar 400 is powered by a 373-cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine, which provides 40 PS and 35 Nm. Having DOHC setup. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox having slip-assist clutch. The bike does feature 17-inch stylish alloy wheels. The standard dual-channel ABS comes with a front brake disc 320 mm and a rear 230mm. you can choose from 2 color options, which include Green as well as Vine Black. It weighs around 187 kg and it has got fuel tanks capacity of nearing to 13 litres. The Bajaj Dominor is the most feature loaded motorcycle in its class. You may receive premium looking side mirrors, a forged side stand, inverted front forks, straps beneath the pillion seat. The Bajaj Dominor 400 cones with a starting price of Rs. 2.12 lakh (Ex-showroom). It comes in 2 variants -BS6 as well as Dominor 400 Accessorized.