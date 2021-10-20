BMW Planning to launch 2 fully electric car models in India

Munich based luxury automaker BMW is planning to launch 2 fully electric model in the nation by next year. The brand has the model range dedicated to pure electric vehicle, it would comprise around 6 distinguishable models. Eventhough, the carmaker has not yet announced any specific models for our nation, India. The company plans to introduce the i4 sedan and iX SUV by Q2 of 2022.



The i4 receives a taller front kidney grille, new LED headlight and taillight units as well as alloy wheels. When it comes to inside, updated cabin would be available having larger as well as slimmer curved displays. In fact, there is 12.3 inch instrument cluster as well as 14. Inch infotainment system having the latest iteration of the iDrive OS.

.The BMW has given an around 80.7kWh battery pack which offers a range nearing to 590km on a full charge as per WLTP. Moreover, it is capable of making 335bhp/470Nm and it can be recharged using an 11kW wall mount or a super fast one having 205kW output.

When it comes to the other hand, the IX Is a mid size luxury electric vehicle which reveals BMW's novel design philosophy. It tends to features entirely new slim LED headlights as well as a taillights and it would look taller as well as bolder kidney grille, a la the 14. Besides that, the iX does have futuristic interior, which includes a new hexagonal shaped steering wheel, centre console, and dual curved displays.

It is equipped having 2 different battery packs. There is a 71kWh one which produces around 322bhp/630Nm and it has a WLTP certified range nearing 425Km. The BMW offers a bigger 105.2kWh battery pack which would enable the SUV to travel nearing to 631 km on a single charge as per the WLTP and it makes around 516bhp/765Nm.

If launched, the Ix would take on the Mercedes Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportsback and Jaquar-i-Pace. Meanwhile, the i4 sedan do not have any major rivals in its segment now.