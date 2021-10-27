Car shortage, when it will be over?

Cars have become expensive, because of supply and demand rules, and supply has never become lower. The automotive industry might produce a whooping one million fewer cars when compared to the previous year, largely because of supply chain issues as well as chip shortage.



As per the New York Times, the used cars are much more expensive as well as scarce than earlier. Dealers have been reported paying 27% more for pre-owned vehicles than they did just one year ago. And of course expense, gets passed on to the consumers too.

The supply of used cars in relation to their demand is impact not only by the chip shortage leading most drivers to hang on to their vehicles for longer period, but also due to climate change. We find severe flooding in summer 2021 has damaged numerous vehicles; once more they are creating a spike in demand for customers unlucky enough to have water logged vehicles.

Which cars have shortage and hard to buy presently?

Car shortage is not affecting each model the same way; hence consumers can take advantage of the forgotten corners of the auto market. Now more than ever, it really pays to do a lot of research before you commit to anything.

Acura and Honda

Honda and Acura models are hard to come by because of supply chain problems and the chip shortage.

Audi

Audi is facing shortage for its popular Q7 and Q8 models, the CEO Markus Duesmann, has stated that, the chip shortage along with supply chain issues and also pandemic essentially combined would create perfect storm.

BMW and Mini

BMW has faced production pause; it has ledto few shortage of the hybrid X1 and X2 models. Mini coopers have also been impacted.

Buick

Buick Enclave models would reportedly be in short supply, in part due to General Motor plant shutdown.

Cadillac

Specific Cadillac plants have also extended shutdown because of supply chain issues, due to shortage of XT4, XT5 and XT6 models.

Chevrolet

There would be shortages of Chevrolet Carmaro, Equinox, Blazer, Malibu and Traverse models because of production changes at GM plants.

Dodge

Supply chain problems, layoffs as well as production disruption might lead to a shortage of Dodge Durango models.

Ford

Ford would reportedly produce nearing o one million fewer vehicles this year when compared to their average output. There has been pauses in production of few Ford plants would reportedly lead models which include Bronco sport, F-150, Explorer and Mustang might be in high demand.

Hyundai

Varied Hyundai models are presently facing shortages, due to semiconductor chip shortage.

Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover

Due to the global chip shortage, UK automobile is getting affected. Jaguar temporarily suspended production of its F, XE and XF models and Land Rover Discovery sport and Range Rover Evoque models are leading to restricted supplies of each.