Holiday warmth in every sip: Festive hazelnut delights reviewed

Unveiled at Barista’s flagship café in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, the launch event felt like stepping into a cosy holiday vignette. The café’s aroma was an inviting blend of roasted coffee and fresh hazelnuts, setting the stage for curated tastings that showcased both creativity and restraint: a balance of festive indulgence without overwhelming sweetness.

The Drinks: Nutty, Warm, and Thoughtfully Crafted

The Hazelnut Crunchy Frappe stands out as a playful, textural treat—cool, creamy, and layered with just the right amount of crunch. It’s a winter guilty pleasure with a refreshingly modern twist.

For those seeking comfort in a cup, the Hazelnut Dry Latte delivers a toasty hug. Its nutty undertones pair beautifully with Barista’s signature espresso, offering a mellow richness that lingers without overpowering.

The Desserts: Hazelnut Takes Center Stage

The Hazelnut Matcha Tea Cake is an unexpected delight—earthy matcha meeting mellow, buttery hazelnut in a pairing that feels thoughtful and contemporary.

Meanwhile, the Hazelnut Chocolate Tart is pure indulgence: silky chocolate wrapped around a deep hazelnut profile, creating a dessert that feels both celebratory and timeless.

During the tasting, Mansi Ahuja of Hazelnuts for India captured the essence of the collaboration: placing hazelnuts at the heart of the café experience, from sips to bites. And Barista CEO Rajat Agrawal echoed that spirit, emphasizing the brand’s ongoing commitment to experimenting with flavours while making everyday coffee moments feel just a little more elevated.

Together, the two brands have crafted a menu that feels like winter in a cup—or on a plate. It’s festive without being flashy, premium without being pretentious.For anyone looking to add a touch of wintry indulgence to their day, the “Go HazelNUTS with Barista” menu is a limited-edition treat worth seeking out at Barista cafés nationwide. The collection blends artisanal flavours with seasonal warmth—a cozy, nutty celebration of the season.



