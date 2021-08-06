Centre Grants Permission for NGO's & Auto Companies to Issue Driving Licence

The Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways have said, that all legitimate intuitions, which are interested to opening the driving licence centers would need the essential facilities on the land prescribed under CMV rules, 1989.



There is good news; the central government has now made process of creating the driving licence easy. This is definitely another big step in this particular direction. In fact, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTh), has changed the rules for issuing driving licences.

As per the new government rules it enables the vehicle manufacturers associations, NGOs and private companies to run training centres. After training, driving licence can be issued by them.

On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued guidelines for the same. As per the guidelines, driving licences would be issued by the regional transport offices, along with other legitimate institutions such as firms, NGO's, private companies, automobile associations, vehicle manufacturers, autonomous bodies and private vehicle manufacturers would be able to apply for recognition as driving training centers.

These facilities needed

The Ministry has further added in its statement, that these legitimate institutions would be required to have the essential facilities on the land prescribed under the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Rules, 1989. If someone applies for it in a state or union territory, they would have to show their financial capability to manage the resources.