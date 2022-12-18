Check out the List of 7 Cars which got the CNG option for the First Time

Car manufacturing, one of the goals is to be produce cars, which would do less harm to the environment, while numerous carmakers have chosen to take the relatively green path by introducing the CNG Versions of their existing models.



The list only grew bigger with the additions of the likes of TATA Tiago and Tigor, Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

Tata Tiago and Tigor

The 2022 First CNG launch came in the form of the Tiago-Tigor duo.

-The Tata became the first carmaker to provide the optional CNG kit on higher-specced trims of a car in India.

-it is also the first and the only brand yet to offer a direct CNG mode start option.

-The Tiago gets the relatively greener fuel alternative in five trims, XE, XE, XT XZ+DT.

-The Tata is offering the Tigor CNG in four trims: XM, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ DT.

The last two trims also receive the optional leatherette pack for a premium nearing to Rs,20,000. The XM variant was introduced a few after the Sedan's CNG version was launched.

Tata launched the Tiago and Tigor CNG with a starting price of Rs.6.1 lakh and Rs. 7.7 lakh respectively.

Maruti Dzire

-Maruti is offering the older Tour S Version of its Sedan (for commercial use only) with a factory fitted CNG option, the Dzire CNG would be available to private buyers in its latest avatar.



-The Dzire CNG came out in March 2022, thus becoming the only sedan in Maruti's lineup to receive the optional kit, it prices began from Rs. 8.14 lakh onwards.

-Maruti offers the CNG option on the mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims of the subcompact sedan.

Maruti Swift

-There is another model, which has entered the CNG portfolio in the year, 2022 was Swift, thus arriving in the month of August and the start price of Rs 7.77 lakh



The company shares its powertrain with Dzire CNG and even comes in the same mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims but provides a slightly lower mileage when compared to Dzire CNG

-its rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which had already been available with CNG option for some time.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti has introduced the optional CNG kit on its Nexa range with Baleno, thus making it the first in its segment to offer it, the start price is from Rs.8.28 lakh onwards

The relatively greener fuel option is available with the mid-spec Delta and Zeta trims of the premium hatchback.

While it shares its powertrain with the Swift CNG, it claimed mileage sees a marginal dip.

Maruti XL6



Another model from Maruti's Nexa outlet which has got an CNG option alongside the Baleno was the XL6. Maruti has priced the, XL6 CNG at Rs. 12.24 lakh at the time of its launch.



Even though the Ertiga MPV, the XL6's base of origin, has been offered with a CNG-kit for the longest time, it was only recently, it has introduced on the premium avatar.

You an have the optional kit only on the entry-level Zeta trim of the MPV, which shares it powertrain with the Eritiga.

Toyota Glanza

-Shortly, after the Maruti Baleno CNG went on sale, its Toyota counterpart, the Glanza was given the optional kit as well, with prices starting from Rs. 8.4 lakh onwards.

-Toyota is offering the relatively cleaner fuel option on the mid-spec S and G trims of the premium hatchback, which comes in identical specification as the Maruti Baleno.

TATA Tiago NRG

Tata latest CNG launch was the Tiago NRG, it gets the same powertrain as the standard Tiago CNG

It is offered in both the XT and XZ trims of the crossover

At the time of launch its range kicked off from Rs. 7.4 lakh onwards