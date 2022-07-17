Delhi Police resort to unique way of warning the traffic violators : This time, Kareena's Dialogue

Delhi Traffic Police has been quite vigilant and it ensures that the citizens are following the rules properly. In order to do the same, they frequently share funny as well as quirky posts on the social media in order to spread awareness about the traffic rules. Recently, the Delhi Traffic Police Department posted a hilarious Video clip, on their social media handle, where in they have used the iconic dialogue of the Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor in order to spread the awareness about the traffic rules among the citizens.



Delhi Police recently took to their official Twitter handle and posted a video clip that begins with a car violating traffic rules by passing through the red light. As the car goes by, Kareena Kapoor is depicted in the red light delivering her iconic dialogue from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, " Kaun hai ye Jisne dobara mudd ke Mujhe nahi dekha? ( who is that who did' not even look at me?

In the tweet, the Delhi Police tweaked the dialogue and stated " who is that traffic Violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights. Watch the full video ahead.

Who's that traffic violator?



Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !

on the other hand, Delhi was previously experiencing a surge of Covid-19 cases and they found a unique way to grab the attention of the people to make sure they mask up. On the occasion of Harry Potter Day, the officials used a hilarious meme from the franchise to spread the awareness about the need of wearing a mask amid the Covid-19 surge in the city. In the meme, Professor Severus Snape tells Professor Albus Dumbledore, Headmaster " I am afraid Covid-18 has returned, time to mask up, to which the latter replies " are you serious? Several replies " No I am Severus, " while a mask is animated onto his face. The meme was shared on the occasion of Harry Potter day celebrated across the world on 2nd May ,2022.

