Desi All-electric Motocross Bike- SR 13 Bike, Still in Testing Phase

The SR Motos, is a Kolkata-based EV startup, which specializes in electric off-road motorcycles, it is working on a full-fledged electric motocross bike. Presently, the company has already 8 e-bikes in its portfolio.



The above bike is dubbed as the Project SR 13, it aims to be the company's flagship product. From what we know, the chassis and the suspension is borrowed from the Hero impulse while the bodywork comes from the Honda CRF150.

Presently, the company has not released the full specifications yet. Instead, to offer an idea, it has posted a 100m drag race between the SR13 and the KTM 390 Adventure. And to our Astonishment, the SR13, keeps up with 43PS petrol-powered ADV.

The SR Motors have also posted numerous videos about the SR 13 undergoing extensive off-road testing, which again offers us the idea of its capabilities. More details are also expected to follow soon.

Since the SR 13 Electric bikes are still in its testing phase, it is still some time away from going on sale. But whenever, it does, we are certain, that it would serve as a potent, environment-friendly alternative to ICE Motocross bikes.

Project SR on Instagram: "Project SR 13 Testing (SR13 vs KTM 390 Adventure) Drag Racing #drag #offroadmotorsports #offroadmotorcycle #offroadmotorbike…"