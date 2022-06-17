Difference between New Mahindra Scorpio N and the old Scorpio

The new generation Scorpio looks more modern and premium and additionally, it has been able to stick to the traditional characteristics the nameplate has been known for.

The launch date for New Mahindra Scorpio N is 27th June. The dimensions of the new Scorpio have been leaked online. We have decided to compare the new iteration of the SUV with the older generation.

When it comes to the first profile of the new Scorpio, the design seems more like an evolution rather than a complete overhaul. The Scorpio N still has references to the older model with regards terms of the proportions of the air-dam, fog lamp housings and the headlight setup flanking the typical Mahindra grille. The revised chrome inserts along with the carmaker's new age logo and the grille de enhance premium Ness of the Scorpio.

The lighting is an all-LED affair in the new Scorpio than its previous generation. When it comes to the older generation, had got halogen headlights, Mahindra equipped the Scorpio N with dual-barrel LED units. Another addition to the SUV is the C-shaped LED DRLS which has been positioned in the bumper with the LED-fog lamps.

The Scorpio N carries boxy and upright stance, its smooth and clean lines also offer a modern appeal. It has also received sleek black cladding unlike the body finished chunky cladding seen on the older model and the roof rails are more pronounced. The conventional five spoke design for the alloy wheels of the older Scorpio has been traded in for more sophisticated dual tone look.

At the back, the Scorpio N has got side-opening tailgate and a roof integrated spoiler, much like its predecessor. Mahindra has opted for the new Scorpio which run up to the roof. This new model also features dynamic turn indicators and a new Scorpio N badging.