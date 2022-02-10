Dream Car built using clay: Yes, you heard it right, car enthusiasts have built this car in Vietnam

In Vietnam, few young enthusiasts, manufactured their dream car, using clay in mere 365 days in their back garden.



Bugatti, a car brand, which is known for its design beauty as well as incredible stories of car racing. It mostly provides 2-seater super sports vehicle manufactured in technology, equipped factories in Molsheim, France.

The average cost of the Bugatti Chiron is about Rs.21 crore, however, few of the young car enthusiast from Vietnam manufactured their dream car using clay, in their back garden.

Below you can video, by the young manufacturers, here are seen constructing the steel frame for their indigenous Bugatti Chiron which costs about $33,89,375.





The team of Ceramicist made the model by using the clay and then moulded in such a fashion, it looks similar to the original Bugatti. In the process of manufacturing, the ceramics stated that, they have engineers to cover clay in a fibreglass in a fibreglass material to create the bodywork as well as interior of the replica.

In the video, the youngsters have stated that, engineers also fitted the LED light system and they have installed an engine before taking it to the road in their swish new replica.

These car enthusiasts also have youTube channel NHET TV, in that, they have showcased the process of building the supercar, which can be seen applying a mud like fibreglass material over the clay before removing all the clay from the inside.