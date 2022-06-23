Ducati Teases 2 New Bikes Within Span of 3 Days

Ducati India has recently teased 2 new, upcoming motorcycles on their company's social media pages within a span of mere 3 days.

The 1st surprise is the: Scrambler Urban Motard" and the 2nd is the Streetfighter V4 SP, which is the top-spec Variant of the Ducati's flagship streetfighter. In other words, it means the bike is loaded with top-shelf-equipment.

The body work features provide plenty of Carbon fibre on the Streetfight V4 SP, making the Winter Test" livery rather special. it receives BST carbon fibre wheels, Brembo Stylema R callipes, a dry STM slipper Clutch and Ohlins SMART 2.0 EC suspension.

Due to extensive use of carbon fibre, the motorcycle weight around 3.17 kg less than the standard model and also 1 kg less than the S, ergo delivering an improved power to weight ratio.

This bike would powered by the same 1103Cc Demosedici Stradale V4 engine, which produces 208 hp and 122 Nm of torque. The Streetfighter V4 SP would be sold in limited number in our nation, India and at the same time it would carry a premium price tag when compared to the standard and S that would retail at Rs. 21.04 lakh and Rs. 24.24 (ex-showroom ( respectively).

And presently over to 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard which would arrive in India wearing a Star White Silk with Ducati GP "19 red as well as black ivery. This bike would have flat seat, low and wide handlebar and 17-inch spoke wheels.

This bike would be powered by an 803cc L-twin engine which makes 73hp and 66.7 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Expect the Urban Motard to be priced upwards of Rs. 10.5 lakh(ex-showroom).