Ducati to Unveil New Motorcycle at Global stage today

Today, Ducati, would unveil its new motorcycle today. The above latest bike would be part of the company's plan to unveil 3 new bikes by 10th March this year. Eventhough, there exists no confirmation about it, the latest bike is expected to be a variant of much popular Diavel power cruiser, as the teaser images suggest.



The company has also revealed a host of newly updated bikes as well as upcoming bike, which would join the league of MY22 models.

After the new Diavel trim, the rest of the models are likely to be Panigale V4 or the Panigale V4 SP2. In addition to that, the updates for the bike such as Monster, Hypermotard and SuperSport 950, all of these are expected to be announced in the coming months.

With regards to Indian Market goes, we can expect Ducati India to introduce new bikes in the nation in the coming few months. One of the biggest models, which is yet to be announced by Ducati India is going to the Streetfighter 2. This bike sits lower in the same lineup as the big Streetfighter V4 but comes based on the similar engine as the Panigale V2. In simple words, it would be a naked iteration of the Panigale V2.

It would the feature familiar 955cc Suprquado V2 engine, this bike would be able to deliver 153 horses at 10,750rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 9000rpm. It would be also offered having six-speed DQS EVO 2 two-way Quickshifter.