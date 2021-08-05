EV Buyers No longer Required to Pay Registration Certificate Fees & Renewal Charges

India has recently taken another measure to encourage its citizens to go the electric way, the buyers of electric vehicle, from now on, they will no longer would be required to pay fees for the issuance or the renewal of registration certificate for their vehicle. The above move, is taken promote electric vehicles.



Additionally, there would no charges, for the assignment of a new registration mark for an electric vehicle. The MoRTH, stated that, the above step would encourage e-mobility in the nation.

On paper, the potential saving is relatively small, registration certificate issuance/renewal presently ranges between Rs. 1000 to Rs.1500 for passenger vehicle and are pegged at Rs. 300 for 2 wheelers. These rise to Rs.5, 000 for an imported passenger vehicle and Rs. 2,500 for an imported two wheeler.

However, this is another step in the nation's plan to promote adoption of electric vehicles. Recently, the Centre has the revised the FAME-11 scheme to increase subsidy for electric 2 wheelers by substantial margin and several states, such as Gujarat and Maharastra has rolled out elaborate EV policies to entice the motorists into opting for an EV.