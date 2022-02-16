Face-lifted Maruti Wagon R Spied 1st Time, ahead of its Launch in Feb, 2022

First time, facelifted Maruti Wagon R has been spied, the hatchback is part of Maruti's upcoming 8 launches for the year. As per the reports, the facelifted Wagon R to go on sale later this month.



The 2022 Wagon R would receive minimalistic styling tweaks. It has been seen with slightly tweaked grille, bigger blacked-out alloy wheels (possible Celerio's 15-inchers) and a new red dual tone shade having blacked out roof. Both the headlamp as well as tail lamp design and bumper would look identical to the pre-facelift(outgoing) model.

Inside the cabin, for 2022 Wagon R, it would get some refreshments in the form of new upholstery. Feature additions may include engine idle-stop as well as hill hold assist (only for the AMT Variants), The existing set of feature does include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, phone controls, steering mounted audio and electrically operated ORVMs would be continued.

The Facelifted Wagon R will continue having the same engine as well as transmission options. It would be offered with 68PS 1 litre and 83PS 1.2 litre petrol engines, both of them are paired having 5-speed manual as well as AMT units. It would continue having optional CNG kit with the 1 litre engine, as previous.

The updates are expected to attract a small premium when compared to present prices, it ranges from Rs.5.18 lakh to Rs. 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It would continue to rival against the likes of Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio and also Hyundai Santro.