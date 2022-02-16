  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

Face-lifted Maruti Wagon R Spied 1st Time, ahead of its Launch in Feb, 2022

Face-lifted Maruti Wagon R Spied 1st Time, ahead of its Launch in Feb, 2022
x

The 2022 Wagon R would receive minimalistic styling tweaks.

Highlights

  • The updated tall-boy hatch would witness few minor cosmetic changes as well as feature additions.
  • Exterior styling would be largely unchanged, it would sport bigger alloys, new dual-tone paint scheme and tweaked grille.
  • The Cabin may have new upholstery, hill hold assist for AMT, idle start-stop function.
  • no changes are expected with regards to engine bay

First time, facelifted Maruti Wagon R has been spied, the hatchback is part of Maruti's upcoming 8 launches for the year. As per the reports, the facelifted Wagon R to go on sale later this month.

The 2022 Wagon R would receive minimalistic styling tweaks. It has been seen with slightly tweaked grille, bigger blacked-out alloy wheels (possible Celerio's 15-inchers) and a new red dual tone shade having blacked out roof. Both the headlamp as well as tail lamp design and bumper would look identical to the pre-facelift(outgoing) model.

Inside the cabin, for 2022 Wagon R, it would get some refreshments in the form of new upholstery. Feature additions may include engine idle-stop as well as hill hold assist (only for the AMT Variants), The existing set of feature does include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, phone controls, steering mounted audio and electrically operated ORVMs would be continued.

The Facelifted Wagon R will continue having the same engine as well as transmission options. It would be offered with 68PS 1 litre and 83PS 1.2 litre petrol engines, both of them are paired having 5-speed manual as well as AMT units. It would continue having optional CNG kit with the 1 litre engine, as previous.

The updates are expected to attract a small premium when compared to present prices, it ranges from Rs.5.18 lakh to Rs. 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It would continue to rival against the likes of Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio and also Hyundai Santro.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X