First Ever Self Balancing e-scooter, standout in Premier Indian Automobile Show

During the Indian Auto Expo, 2023, two new e-scooters Liger X and Liger X+ are the s first ever self-balancing scooters in the world. These new e-scooters were unveiled by the Liger mobility, it is homegrown startup company.



These new offering by the company, made it standout in the premier Indian Automobile show. These two versions are very compatible with the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II(Fame II).

The company has made claims, that it has given them timely OTA software updates and they have a reverse button similar like the Ola e-scooters.

The Liger X+ offers 4G and GPS capabilities in addition to turb by turn navigation. The top speed of both variants is 65 km/h and the range is 60 to 100 km.

In order to keep the batteries cool in this scorching climate of India, these e-scooters have liquid cooled lithium-ion battery packs. However, the models battery capacities are still unknown.

The Liger X would have a removable battery and it can be fully charged in mere 3 hours. A non -detachable battery pack for the Liger X+ might be fully charged in 4.5 hours. Options for quicker charging would be available.

The Liger X would be priced at Rs. 90.000 (ex-showroom) and the price of the Liger X + is yet to be announced.