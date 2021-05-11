Five Significant Details about New GSX-S100

On the day the mighty 2021 Hayabusa has made its debut in India, the Suzuki, has made its move by showcasing its 2022 GSX –S1000, almost at the same time to the entire world. The new bike has got both cosmetic as well as mechanical changes.

Design

The first thing one gets to notice is, new face of the bike. The 2021 model has received a vertically stacked LED headlight. It looks aggressive; the bike also has received all-LED lighting which includes new indicators.

Moving forward, we can also observe the tank shape is also redesigned as well as the capacity has gone up around 19 litres. The new tank extensions are not only sharper, but they tend to feature MotoGP-inspired winglets. Also, we find the textured finish on its panels, they look unique and it has got the golden finish on the fat fork offering a nice contrast.

One big miss, when it comes to new GSX-S1000, is its colour TFT screen, as the bike tends to sport an LCD instrument console which tends to look dated.

Engine

The engineers working for Suzuki have also updated the older motor in order to meet the new Euro 5 emission norms. Despite being kinder to Mother Earth, the new engine makes 2PS more when compared to older bike. However the torque is down by 2Nm. The company to compensate this drop, the torque curve is broader. The new bike also tends to feature a slip and with assist clutch, when comes to bi-directional quickshifter is standard.

Electronics

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 features about 3 ride modes, all of these deliver same peak power, but they vary in sharpness of the throttle response. It also receives about 5 levels of traction control and the rider has the option to switch it off. While the electronic package has been improved, but the bike still misses out on a IMU unit.

-The Yamaha MT-15 rival against Honda, 2021 CBI50R

Underpinning

The twin-spar aluminum frame has got the same unit as observed on the older bike, but the Swingarm has been taken from the Suzuki GSX-R1000 in order to improve its handling. The bike also features a fully-adjustable KYB USD fork as well as a rebound adjustable monoshock.. We find the Braking unit has also been upgraded to Brembo monobloc calipers.

The Egonomics have been revised, so that rider has more comfort and now sits 20 mm closer and the tapered handlebar is around 23mm wider for better leverage. The seat height looks very identical, when compared to older bike at 810mm and the new Gixxer is almost 4kg heavier(214kg kerb weight). The Suzuki has also made claims that Dunlop Roadport 2 tyres are custom-engineered for the new motorcycle.

Price

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 start price is around eleven thousand Pounds, when converted into Indian currency, it is around RS11.30 lakh. Since the older bikes have been already in sale in India, we expect the Suzuki to launch its new bike in 2nd half of the 2021, and its price to be around Rs12 lakh and 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It would be brought through completely built unit rote and it would compete against the few upcoming bikes, the BMW S 1000 R, Honda CB1000R and the Ducati Streetfighter V4.