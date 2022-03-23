Fulton car in India may be soon a reality: 2 Companies Suzuki & SkyDrive work together

Recently, 2 companies have come forward and issued a joint statement, that, they would work to open up new markets with an initial focus on India. Suzuki has a roughly half share of the auto market. The Suzuki has announced that on Sunday that, it plans to invest about 104.4 billion rupees in its Indian factory to produce electric vehicles as well as batteries.



These both companies have not disclosed details of investments in their partnership, nor they made an outline about any production timetable or target. Founded in 2018, Tokyo-headquatered SkyDrive counts big Japan businesses like trading house itochu Corp, tech firm NEC Corp ad unit of energy company Eneos Holding among its main shareholders. In the year, 2020 it was able to raise about 5.1 billion yen($42 million) in total in Series B funds.

The SkyDrive is presently engaged in the development of the compact, 2 seating electric powered flying car with plans for full scale production. The statement has not say as to whether Suzuki will be working on specific vehicle.

The company, which has bee developing Cargo drones, aims to launch a flying car service in OSAka in 2025, when the Japanese city hosts the World Expo. For Suzuki, the partnership would add "flying cars" as a 4th mobility business, in addition to automobiles, motorcycles and outboard motors, the statement added.