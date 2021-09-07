Force Motors has Again Teased the All-New Gurkha BS6 SUV on its Social Media Platforms

2021 Force Gurkha BS6 has been teased again, on its varied social Media Platforms, ahead of India launch, the above SUV would be expected to be launched in the coming weeks.



Previous week, the Pune-based automaker has dropped a teaser of all new Gurkha, affirming that, it is coming very soon. At the Auto Expo, 2020 pre-production of the SUV has been viewed and at the same time it is expected to go on sale in the next few months.

The launch has been delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected to arrive soon, nevertheless. The company has again released a fresh teaser, wherin it is confirming few of the details of the SUV.

The all new Force Gurkha is likely to be good step up over its predecessor. As seen in the newly released Teasers, the all new Force Gurkha would come along with a redesigned bonnet, newly designed shark gill on the fender and air intake snorkel. Based on the earlier spy shots and leaked brochure images, the SUV would more likely retain its same boxy silhouette. The upcoming SUV would sport a single-slat grille, having circular headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, new bumper, fog lamps, clamshell bonnet having indicators, new black cladding, rear-door mounted spare wheel, vertical tail nights, a high-mounted LED stop lamp and more.

When it comes to the inside, the 2021 Force Gurkha is expected to sport an all black cabin. As seen in the earlier spy shot, the SUV would more likely to receive a touchscreen infotainment system, a three-spoke steering wheel, power windows, ABS, dual front airbags, forward-facing rear seats larger than the air-con vents having glossy black bezels, manual HVAC system and more.

Coming to mechanicals, the 2021 Force Gurkha would receive a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6 litre diesel engine. The BS6-compliant motor would develop 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and it would be paired to 5 speed manual gearbox having a manual 4x4 as standard. Moreover, it is likely to receive an off-road kit, which may be offered as standard having host of accessories.

https://www.carandbike.com/news/2021-force-gurkha-bs6-teased-again-ahead-of-india-launch-2530675