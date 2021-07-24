Ford Very soon would receive Figo's Petrol-Automatic Option

Ford has reintroduced the petrol-automatic transmission for the Figo, it would be just of matter of time, it would also be offered with the Aspire as well. The Ford Aspire is the sub-4m sedan version of the Figo hatchback.

The Aspire would receive the same engine option as the Figo, when Ford discontinued the 1.5 petrol units, the sedan has lost its automatic option too. The Figo's 96PS/119Nm 1.2litre petrol engine would now receive the choice of 6 speed torque converter automatic featuring a "sports" mode having manual shifts. To the feature list, it also adds remote engine start. When it comes to performance, both of them would have similar performance.

Ford Provides the Aspiron in mere 2 trims, they include Titanium and Titanium+. If you chose Figo's automatic option, then you would be required to pay a premium of about Rs. 93,000 over the corresponding manual variant.

Variants Petrol-Manual Expected Premium Petrol-AT(Expected)

Titanium Rs.7.27 lakh Rs. 93,000 Rs. 8.20 lakh

Titanium+ Rs. 7.62 lakh Rs.93000 Rs. 8.55 lakh

The Aspire might seem dated in comparison to its segment rivals, but it does receive features such as a 7 inch touchscreeen infotainment system, push-button, auto Ac, FordPass Connected Car Tech and engine start. Its safety tech includes a rear-view camera as well as segment 1st up to 6 airbags.

Ford's Sub-4m would compete against Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire and Tata Tigor. All its competitors have automatic transmission options, with AMTs for the Dzire, Auro and Tigor. The Amaze receives CVT automatic with both its petrol as well as diesel engines. This means the Aspire would be the only one in the segment having a torque converter automatic.