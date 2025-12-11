Meta May Charge for Upcoming ‘Avocado’ AI Model, Signalling Shift from Open Source

Meta may be preparing to take a significant turn in its AI strategy, with reports suggesting that its next major model — code-named Avocado — could come with a price tag. According to Bloomberg, this would mark a sharp shift from CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s earlier commitment to open-source AI, which he previously described as “the path forward.”

The company’s last release, Llama 4, arrived under the banner of open source — though not everyone agreed, including the Open Source Initiative. The launch proved rocky, with Meta accused of manipulating AI benchmarks and ultimately delaying a larger “Behemoth” version. Bloomberg reports that Zuckerberg abandoned that plan altogether “in pursuit of something new.”

Since then, Meta has undergone major restructuring within its AI division. Zuckerberg has brought in high-profile talent, including former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, following Meta’s $14.3 billion investment in the company and additional heavy spending to build out the newly branded Meta Superintelligence Labs.

In a July 30th memo addressing “personal superintelligence,” Zuckerberg signalled a potential shift in Meta’s openness: to reduce safety risks, the company must be “careful about what we choose to open source.”

Bloomberg also notes that Zuckerberg now works closely with new AI hires in a specialised unit called TBD Lab, described as having a “siloed space” near his office at Meta’s headquarters. The New York Times echoes this in its own report, highlighting intensified internal focus on Meta’s next generation of AI.

If Meta moves forward with charging for Avocado, it would represent a major strategic pivot — one that could reshape both its business model and its role in the global AI ecosystem.