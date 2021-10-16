German Carmaker BMW launches its iconic Edition, 3 Series Gran Limousine in India @53.50 lakh

BMW The German Carmaker BMW has recently launched its "Iconic Edition" Variants of its elongated 3 Series Gran Limousine in India, having start price of Rs. 53.50 lakh(Ex-showroom). The manufacturer is only offering limited number of units of this special edition executive saloon and they would also be available exclusively on its online shop.



The new vehicle 3 series Gran limousine iconic Edition comes having exclusive paint jobs- Carbon Blac, Mineral White, Cashmere silver having Cognac/Black interior. Besides that, having these special edition models, the BMW has offered, glow kidney grille, in the 3 series Limousine. To put in simple words, the grille comes having integrated LED lights inside, which tends to illuminate in a sky blue shade. Apart from that, the above brand has not overhauled the design of the saloon.

With regards to inside, one of the most significant additions is, the crystal gear shift knob, it is interestingly, the transparent gear, which tend to stick reveal, illuminated numeric 3 created inside. Moreover, we find the iconic edition models also tend to receive cushions for the rear-swat headrest as well as a coat hanger having a base carrier. Additionally, the cabin also features expensive Vernasca leather upholstery for the seat, having three zone temperature control, a fully digital 12.3 inch instrument cluster and a 10.25 inch infotainment display, similar to the standard 3 Series Cran Limousine.

The iconic edition of the saloon is powered by petrol as well as diesel engines. Firstly, there is a 2.0 litre 4 cyclinder turbo petrol engine, that produces 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. The 2nd one is a 2.0 litre 2 litre 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine which generates around 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the motors are coupled having 8 speed automatic transmission.



