Hero Cycles has launched a new range of bicycles for kids

-Hero Sprint Jimmy



Subsequently, the Hero has added the Hero X Doraemon range to its portfolio to offer them more choice. Besides, the Anti-pinch braking system, the bikes sport PH-free saddles are designed under the EU standards. It has got sleek, clean designs of the 3-bike range, which would ensure the children do have a quiet smooth ride.

PanKaj M Munjal, Chairman & MD, HMC, a Hero Motors Company, while commenting on their rapidly growing portfolio of children's bikes, he stated that, Covid-19 and the ongoing pandemic initially forced everyone to stay at home, but gradually everyone now understand, we should live with virus, albeit as safely as possible. With that, thought foremost in the mind and the fact that children have become the softest targets in this global fallout. Hero cycles have worked really very hard to find numerous ways to help them hang on their childhoods.

He further added, this is the reason, which prompted us to launch new lines, the Hero Jimmy, Hero Sprint Jordan and Hero X Doraemon, which have enhanced the anti-infection protection as well as additional safety features which include Anti-pinch braking system. Thus, we have peace of mind with regards to safety and they can finally have few fantastic times in the open.

Cycling is the most effective as well as convenient way to stay healthy and also active while adhering to social distancing norms. This one is popular among children since it is fun and among their parents. Since cycling is one of the safest mode of transportation for the kids, this one also protects the environment, it is an added bonus, he continued.

Cycling also offer riders numerous health benefits which include improved cardiovascular health, stronger bones, better arthritis therapy and weight loss. So, if we can build a cycling culture among the children as well as adults, we would actually be contributing toward building a healthy nation.