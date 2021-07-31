Hero MotoCorp Realeased Teaser of 2021 Glamour 125

Recently, Hero MotoCorp, launched the new Hero Glamour XTEC in India. Now the company all gearing up to introduce its updated Glamour 125 motorcycle very soon.



In its social media handles, the Hero MotoCorp, has released numerous teasers, showcasing that, everything would be new, on the 2021 Hero Glamour 125.

And most notably, the bike would receive the Bluetooth connectivity along with turn by turn navigation. In addition, to the new feature, the new Glamour would also receive visual tweaks as well as minor mechanical changes.

The teaser does reveal a host of upgrades with regards to new Hero Glamour 125, which includes LED headlamp, new gloss-black paint scheme, H-shaped DRL, and fully digital instrument console. The above unit would also double up , as the display for call alerts via Bluetooth connectivity, apart from directions.

The unit would also feature a gear position indication, service reminder and time. Overall, the new Glamour would look more upmarket. Do note, the Glamour received an overhaul previous year with the upgrade to the BS6 emission norms.

Mechanically, the new Hero Glamour 125 would draw power from the same 124.7 cc single –cylinder, air-cooled engine, which develops 10.7 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6000 rpm. The engine would be paired with a 5 speed gearbox. The bike would use telescopic forks at the front and 5 step adjustable hydraulic dual shock absorbers at the rear. The bike could miss out on the i3S idle start-stop system that's offered on the XTec.

Prices for the Hero Glamour 125 presently start at Rs.74,000 and the model would see a marginal hike when the updated version does arrive. The manufacturer would still keep a substantial gap between this model as well as the Glamour Xtec, that would be priced from Rs.78,000. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The new Glamour would likely to arrive sometime in the month of August, this year.