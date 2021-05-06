Honda Cars Closes its Manufacturing Plant in Wake of 2nd Covid Wave

Today, Honda Cars spokesperson stated that, it is going forward with its maintenance shutdown of its Rajasthan-based manufacturing plants for period of 10 days due to the high rise of Corona cases due to 2nd wave of Covid.

The Japanese automakers, which is into sales of models such as Amaze and City, have made a decision to shut down its production at its Tapukara-based facility for a period of 12 days beginning from May 7th so that it can control the spread of infection from Deadly virus, corona.

The Honda Cars India Spokesperson, has also stated in view of the present situation which is not good, due to the Second wave of Corona, the company has informed both its associates as well as its suppliers that the company would be making calendar adjustments along with its maintenance block closure of its Tapukara Rajasthan manufacturing plant.

The Production would be stopped starting from May 7th till May 18th. The manufacturing operation would be resuming from May 19th. The maintenance block closure was earlier scheduled for mid May 2021, the spokesperson stated.

The Honda's Tapukara plant has got installed production capacity of about 1.18 lakh units per annum. The company's employees who have been working in Corporate as well as zonal offices are now working from home, thus extending all possible support to its customers as well as business partners.

The spokesperson has further added, only few associates, who are running the essential service and their physical presence are required or minimal staffing for some of the critical activities will be attending office by taking full precautions.

Beginning this week, the Mahindra & Mahindra have also announced about its move of advancing annual maintenance plant shutdown of its automotive division to May due to high rise in Covid cases across the nation.

Other companies, including Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Honda motorcycle, MG Motor India and scooter India (HMSI) and Suzuki Motorcycle India have already made the announcement of their temporary suspension of their manufacturing operations in the Wake of increase in Covid Cases.

As per the Union Heath Ministry data, which was updated on Thursday stated, that new corona virus cases as well as deaths in India has hit a daily high having 4,12,262 new infections and fatalities reported were 3,980, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168.