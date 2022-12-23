Honda Cars India announces tie-up with Indian Bank to offer car financing solutions

Honda Cars India has recently made announcement that, it would be tie-up with Indian Bank, so that they can offer car financing solutions to its customers.



One can avail the benefits across 5700+ branches of the bank and Honda's dealer network.

Honda Cars India has partnered with Indian Bank to offer car financing solutions. This tie-up has been announced to offer easy, affordable as well as attractive financial schemes for Honda's Customers.

As per the company, the partnership would make purchasing of Honda products easier by providing easy loan disbursement, attractive interest rates, special offers and more. The customers can avail financing benefits across 5700+ branches of Indian Bank and Honda Car India dealers network across the nation.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, elaborating on the tie-up at Honda Cars Ltd stated, collaboration with Indian Bank seeks to offer all Honda customers simpler financing options and best in class ownership experience as well as assistance.

He further added, Honda has always looked ahead so that, they can fulfill the demands of its customers and this partnership underlines our commitment to provide an exceptional ownership experience to our customers.

With 2022 a milestone year, for the automobile industry, we are confident that 2023 would be another prosperous year for the automobile industry and for Honda.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Kumar, General Manager, Retail Assets, Indian Bank stated, the association with Honda Cars India limited would enable us to offer faster financing to large number of our customers across the nation. The Indian Bank has a strong presence across the nation.

He further mentioned, we are confident that our digital loan procedure would offer customers who want to acquire a new vehicle for themselves and family, ease and comfort at its best. We are dedicated to make the auto finance process much easier and offer an enhanced consumer experience both in terms of product and services.