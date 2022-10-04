Honda special offer Drive in 2022 & Pay in 2023

-The above offer is only applicable on both cars, Honda City & Honda Amaze.

This festive season, Honda Cars India has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited in order to provide special financial benefits to its customers.

Honda Cars has introduced a new Finance scheme during this festive season for both car, City as well as Amaze, called "Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023, which begin with the immediate effect and it would be valid till 31st Oct, 2022, in collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Prime limited. Through this scheme customers would be able to drive home, Honda Sedan now and they can start their regular EMI's from 2023.

The finance scheme is applicable across all authorized dealerships of Honda cars as well as across all branches of Kotak Mahindra Prime limited in India. Through this partnership, up to 85% financing is available on the car's on road price, with minimal payment for the first three months and regular Emi's beginning from the 4th month till the end of the loan period.

Honda cars India aims to increase the consumer's ease of buying experience and fulfill the desire to own a car of their choice, through this innovative scheme.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr Shahrukh Todiwala, President & Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited said, we have always cherished our partnership with Honda cars India limited.

We also hope that our tailor-made car loan scheme for Honda customers would definitely add more joy to this festive season. We would like encourage car buyers to make the most of this scheme and own their dream Honda car through the easy instalments.