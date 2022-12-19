Honda Unveils Special Edition Bikes: Only 720 Bikes would be sold

Honda has taken the wraps off of the new CB1300. This bike is an extraordinary one and it would be sold only 720 units, which would be ever manufactured.



The Japanese brand is celebrating its 30th anniversary of the CB1300 brand. This limited-edition model, has been launched in Japan in order to celebrate the success of this legendary brand.

This motorcycle was called Project Big-1 and hit the market in the year, 1992.

Honda has given the bike few premium as special touches on this CB1300. The motorcycle would receive neatly done golden accent on the bodywork along with gold painted wheels.

A 3D logo for the 30th anniversary has been engraved on to the fuel tank.

Regarding the features, this version of the CB1300 receive ohlins suspension on both sides and dual Brembo Radially mounted four-piston calipers on the front wheel. The booking for this model have already begun in Japan. Due to its limited-edition nature, it would be sold within a few days.