Hyundai Ioniq 5: New Electric Car soon in India

Hyundai Electric car is something, which many people have asked, majorly becuase many automakers are introducing EV's in the market. Presently. The Hyundai Motor India has recently made an announcement that, they would bring a new car to the EV segment in India in the form of Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Hyundai Ioniq 5, on the other hand would be positioned as a more premium electric SUV offering in India. The Hyundai stated that, they would bring the Ioniq 5 to India, this year itself and it would make the beginning of the Korean automaker's Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) expansion plans in the nation.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited stated, Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are happy to announce introduction of IONiq 5 in CY22 in India. IONIQ 5 would epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility.

Hyundai stated that, the term Ioniq is a fusion of "ion" and unique and this was announced as long-term research as well as development project which focus on sustainable mobility.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system, which was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles. Through the modularity ingrained by Hyundai's E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5 would feature an innovative interior as well as exterior design and the interiors would have eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints.