IIT-H incubated startup unveils electric scooter ETRANCE+

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) incubated startup PURE EV launched its latest electric scooter model ETrance+.

The new model is claimed to come with a 1.25 kwh portable battery providing 65 kilometre on road range.

It may be mentioned here that the company has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and a research setup based out of IIT-H campus. The company's R and D team works on core areas of battery thermal management system for the development of long-range and high-performance lithium batteries.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the new model, Rohit Vadera, the chief executive officer of PuREnergy said, "On the eve of Independence Day, we are proud to announce the launch of this entry-level scooter giving the Indians freedom from monthly fuel expenses. We are constantly innovating keeping in mind the requirements of the middle-class Indian consumers."

He said that the importance of personal mobility has increased significantly during the current Covid-19 crisis. People are looking for electric scooters at affordable prices. Against this backdrop, the ETrance+ is said to come keeping in mind the parameters to suit Indian road conditions.

It is claimed to have the advanced features like regenerative braking, eABS and a SOC indicator that shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining. He said that the new model will meet the requirements of the majority of customers looking to buy EVs for their daily short commutes. Earlier, the Electric Vehicle Startup had launched four products.

Dr Nishanth Dongari, founder of PURE EV and Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT-H said, "The launch of ETrance+ is another important milestone for the company and such innovations are becoming feasible even during the pandemic due to our in-house battery technology."

Further, the incubation startup intends to emerge as one of the pioneers in India in shifting the customers' preference towards new generations lithium battery-powered electric scooters, he said.