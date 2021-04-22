In 2021, Toyota Expects to launch 4 New Cars in our Nation 

Toyota is presently dominating 2 segments, Premium MPV and D-Segment SUV-Fortuner and Innova respectively. However, the Japanese car manufacturer has failed to mark strong presence in the mass market segment. The company wishes to change it by collaborating with Maruti Suzuki and produce new cars and develop new technology and platforms for both India and for international markets.

Based on Brezza and Baleno, the Japanese manufacturer, Toyota has already launched the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV. The company desires to introduce varied new models based on already existing Suzuki Cars. Also, the manufacturer wishes to import its global model as per the government import policy which would enable the automaker to introduce around 2500 cars without going through local homologation process.

In the coming 6 to 9 months 4 new Toyota cars would be launched

Toyota Belta-Rebadged Ciaz

Toyota Belta, this new midsized sedan, the company would be soon launching it, based on Ciaz. The above sedan is a replacement of the Yaris sedan, recently it has been discontinued. Eventhough the Toyota Belta would retain the styling of the Ciaz, but it will receive the Chromed "Toyota Badge" on the centre of the grille. The sedan would be powered by same 104bhp and it has 1.5 litre K15 petrol engine. The transmission choice would include 5 speed manual as well as 4 speed automatic gearbox.









XL6-Rebadged Ertiga

In 2021, before Diwali, Toyoto would be soon launching its re-badged Ertiga or SL6. It has received varied subtle design changes such as updated bumper, revised grille and new alloy wheel. The cabin would be sourced directly from the Ertiga/XL6 however; we find the interior colour scheme might be altered. The MPV would be powered by 1.5 litre K15B petrol engine having SHVS mild hybrid system.









Toyota RAV4

Presently Toyota is testing the RAV4 hybrid SUV in our nation. This new variant will arrive in India as a CBU and it is expected to be priced nearing to RS.50 to 60 lakh. This SUV is rumoured to be launched during mid 2021, before Diwali. It has got TNGA platform, which also underpins the c-HR crossover and Pirus. The above SUV is propelled by a new 2.5 litre inline 4 cyclinder engine, which is paired to 8-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission. The SUV provides combined power output nearing to 218bhp.

On the rear axle, it has got motor/generator mounted; it enables the hybrid power train to drive power to all 4 wheels. It provides nearing to 80% of the torque to the rear wheels. It is claimed to achieve 0-100kmph in mere less than 9 seconds. To the rear wheels, it provides up to 80% of torque. The driver can chose either Eco, Normal or Sports modes. The above SUV also is equipped with features such as Trailer Sway control (TSC) Start Assist Control(HAC) and Downhill Assist Control(DAC).









Toyota Hilux

At the moment, Toyota is busy testing the Hilux pickup truck, this one is expected to launch in the market in the year, 2021. It is powered by a 2.8 litre, 4 cyclinder turbocharged diesel engine, which produces about 201bhp and 500Nm. Other engine options include 147bhp, 2.4L diesel as well as 2.7L petrol. Both 4x2 as well as 4x4 Drivetrain are on offer.











