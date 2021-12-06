In November,2021, Tata Records Highest Number of EV Sales in India

Electric Vehicle is gaining popularity each day, as more and more individual prefer to make the shift towards greener and cleaner alternatives. Tata has managed to sell about 1751 units of Nexon as well as Tigor EVs in November, this year. Presently, Tata has 2 Electric Vehicles in its portfolio. The most popular is Tigor EV and Nexon EV.



This one, is the highest number of electric vehicles sold by any automaker in our nation. Tata motors have not revealed the individual numbers for the both models as of now, hence we are not aware the exact sales number of each model separately. Sales of these EV siblings are 4 times higher when compared to puny 413 units Tata has sold in November 2020, giving a YOY growth of 324%.

When compared to earlier month, October,2021, Tata's electric vehicles sales have increased by around 10%, as the total units sold were around 1586. The reason for this growth is the affordability of the electric vehicle offered by Tata and also increased awareness.

The new Tigor EV is Prices at upwards of Rs11.99 lakh while the Nexon EV price begins at Rs13.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, before subsidies). Additionally, a reasonable range of 300km as well as 80% full charge in 60 minutes with a faster charger tends to attract a lot of Indian buyers.

The next electric vehicle launch is from Tata which is expected to be an EV version of Altroz premium hatchback. In October, the company has made announcement that, it plans to invest around 2 billion dollars over the next 4 years to launch 10 new electric vehicles. The Nexon EV will get a strong challenger when Mahindra would launch its XUV300 EV though. Tata is more likely to introduce electric cars having battery packs for both longer range as well as more power to counter similarly priced EV launches from other manufacturers.

In addition to the massive success of the Electric vehicle's the Tata is faring extremely well in the ICE car sales. The Indian automaker has reported a total sale of 28,027 vehicles in the month of November,2021. Which when staged against 21,228 units in the same month previous year gives us a YOY growth of about 32%.

The Nexon will still remain, one of the best-selling model in the Tata's portfolio India, but the newly launched micro SUV punch is slowly gaining popularity when compared to its elder sibling. Ever since, its launch, the TATA Punch has taken the nation by storm. The company has reported its debut in the month of October, 2021, sales figure at 8453 units. However, the Tata Motors have refrained from revealing the November sales. We expect Punch to top the sales charts in the coming months.