Indian, EU startups fostering business collaboration in EV battery recycling

Recycling electric vehicle (EV) batteries is a geopolitical and climate imperative and Indian and European startups in the field are pioneering innovation and fostering business collaboration, according to the government.

Emphasising the shared commitment of India and the EU to innovation, sustainability, and the transition to a circular economy, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government met an EU delegation with representatives from startups in the space of battery recycling technologies from EU member states, officials from the delegation of EU to India, along with members from select Indian startups.

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, said this collaboration “opens up new opportunities for technology transfer, market access, and co-development. It is essential for fostering economic resilience and sustainable development.”

This meeting was organised under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council’s (TTC) Working Group 2 (WG2) in the national capital.

According to Dr Ewa Suwara, Deputy Head of the EU delegation to India, through the support of the Trade and Technology Council, “we are able to support the EU and Indian startups to join forces, pioneer innovation, foster business collaboration, and drive market uptake of cutting-edge technologies”.

The meeting focused on the progress made in fostering collaboration between Indian and European startups in the critical area of EV battery recycling technologies. The participating startups from India included BatX Energies, Evergreen Lithium Recycling, LW3 Pvt Ltd and Lohum, while startups from EU included Ecomet Refining and Eneris.

The India-EU TTC was announced by the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2022.

Established in February 2023, this mechanism allows both sides to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security, and deepens cooperation in these fields.