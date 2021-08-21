Indian Olympic Icon Gets a New Car as gift from French Automobile Company

Our Indian Olympic players are getting lot of appreciation and praises, from all section of the society and from the government, both state and center. And not to forget even the corporate companies are coming forward and appreciating these players and encouraging them. One such move is from French automobile company. Recently they have honoured Indian Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, by gifting her new car. This Friday, one of the senior officials has handed over the keys of Renualt Kiger to the pugilist, during his brief visit to the city.



Lovlina Borgohain, comes from a humble background, she belongs to Golaghat district in Assam, Lovlina not only"punched her way into the hearts of the entire nation but she also inspired all with her sheer dedication as well as commitment. She also became an inspiration for other athletes too.

Her journey would definitely find resonance with a billion Indians who are aspiring to break out their humble background.