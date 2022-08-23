Indian Startup's creates 1st Electric Super Car: Mean Metal Cars

India in recent years, has been pitching for Make in India, hence many startups have begun and they are also successful and reaping profits with providing exceptional customer service and experience to their customers.



Indian Start-up company Mean Metal Motors (MMM) has created a new supercar, in order to put our nation's name right up there with the likes of Britain, Germany, Italy and few more.

With the dawn of electric supercars, traditional supercars, manufactured by automotive giants have somewhat faded in the background when it comes to the "numbers game"

Mirroring this trend, the Indian automotive start-up company, mean Metal Motors has build a 1000bhp all-electric supercar, which can run up to 700kms on a single charge. The 1000bhp Indian Supercar is named Azani and it is one of the most ambitious automotive projects of our nation. Azani is also our nation's first ever electric supercar.

When viewed head-on, the MMM Azani looks as if the Lyken Hypersports has been reimagined by Tesla. It looks sharp at the same time, looks clean having minimal lines and vents. Moving onto the sides, the MMM Azani looks very Italian having sleek lines that gently channel the air to the right places for varied purposes. While the rear end reminds me of the Lotus Evija and the Lotus having its rather large air exits.

This start-up company has made claims that all-electric supercar would do 0 to 100kmph in less than 2 seconds, while the top speed would over 350kmph. According to the start-up, their ever prototype would be built in the second half of the year, 2022 and the completed version would be priced somewhere around Rs. 89 lakhs.

Considering the price, the upcoming MMM Azani would be complete bargain and the price to horsepower ratio also tend to seem better when compared to budget hot-hatches like the Volkswagen Polo GTI. In order to achieve this remarkable feat, the EV start-up company plans to manufacture the Azani in micro-facilities that would only cost one-fifth of a traditional manufacturing facility, this method would also help the company to produce cars faster.

The CEO of Mean Metal Motors, Sarthak Paul, stated " The present backdrop of switching over the electric vehicles in the nation seems far away given the lack of infrastructure, though from a company perspective, we tend to feel that full electrification is just a couple of years away. Our sole purpose is just not develop an electric supercar, but to create an eco-system, which helps increase electrification at a faster rate. India is way far behind with regards to production methods when compared to the west and we are here to change this scenario.

Why this car is truly Indian in every right?

Even though the Indian automotive manufacturing giant, Mahindra can be credited as the company behind the 1900bhp pininfarina Batiista, it the MMM Azani, which is truly Indian in every right.