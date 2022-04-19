India's Road Structure to be equivalent with American Road Structure in 2yrs Span: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport & Highways Minister Stated that, India's Road infrastructure would be equivalent to America by end of 2024. He further added that, his ministry is working in this direction.



While speaking at an event on Realizing India's Socio-Economic Vision through infrastructure investments organized by ASSOCham in New Delhi, he stated that work under the public as well as private partnership is more productive.

He stressed on making India, Self-reliant, Mr Gadkari, stated that, the nation's focus must be equally on Make in India and Made by India. HE stated that, self-reliant India, would be possible when export ratio is increased and imports are decreased. Interacting with construction industrialist, Mr Gadkari stated that, we require to find other options so that construction cost to be reduced without compromise with quality.

He stated that, cost cutting is possible with utilization of both innovation and technology. The minister has urged to focus on innovation. He stated, government would offer all possible support to the industry.