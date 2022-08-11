International Flights: Independence Day Special Offer from Air India

  • Menu
Air India announced Independence Day offers, you can avail the offer starting from 8th august and it is valid til 22nd August.

The air passenger must note the above independence Day Special Offer would be valid for Sale from 8th August to 21 August, this year and for travel effective 8 August 2022 up to 15 Oct 2022 only.


From To Total one Way Fare
Dubai Delhi 330 AED
Dubai Mumbai 330 AED
Dubai Chennai 330 AED
Dubai Kozhikode 330 AED
Dubai Cochin 330 AED
Dubai Goi 330 AED
Dubai Bengaluru 330 AED
Dubai Hyderabad 330 AED
Dubai Indore 330 AED
Sharjah Kozhikode 330 AED
Kuwait Chennai 36.65 KWD
Kuwait Mumbai 36.65 KWD
Bahrain Delhi 60.3 BHD
Muscat Mumbai 43.1 OMR
Muscat Delhi 65.12 OMR
Muscat Hyderabad 43.1 OMR
Muscat Chennai 65.1 OMR
Muscat Kannur 36.1 OMR
Doha Delhi 499 QAR
Dammam Delhi 500 SAR
Riyadh Mumbai 500 SAR
Riyadh Hyderabad 500 SAR
Jeddah Delhi 500 SAR
Jeddah Mumbai 500 SAR


Only few days are left for India to celebrate its 75th year of independence, hence Air India has launched special Independence Day offers on all flights from the Gulf as well as Middle East nations to varied Indian cities as well.

While making the official announcement, Air India stated that, the airline is happy to offer flight tickets from UAE to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai would cost the passengers as low as DH330 (that is nearing to Rs. 7151).

Named as " One India One Fare" Air India provides attractive one-way fares from all Gulf nations on all direct flights to any destination in India.

" Air India Celebrates India's independence Day by providing One India One Fare for travel from Gulf and Middle East(UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to India, stated Air India on its official website.

Apart from the air ticket offer, the airline has stated that, the travelers would be permitted 35kg of check-in baggage and 8 kg of hand luggage on all tickets purchased during the promotion period for travel until 15th Oct, 2022.

Complete list of promotional fares from GCC nations to major Indian cities.

The air passengers should note that the Independence Day special offer is valid for sale from 8th August 2022 till August 2022 and for travel effective 8th August 2022 up to 15th October 2022 only.

On airline on its website has stated that the offer would be available for sale from City booking office (CTOs), Website, Mobile app and through Travel Agents.

