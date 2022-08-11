International Flights: Independence Day Special Offer from Air India





From To Total one Way Fare Dubai Delhi 330 AED Dubai Mumbai 330 AED Dubai Chennai 330 AED Dubai Kozhikode 330 AED Dubai Cochin 330 AED Dubai Goi 330 AED Dubai Bengaluru 330 AED Dubai Hyderabad 330 AED Dubai Indore 330 AED Sharjah Kozhikode 330 AED Kuwait Chennai 36.65 KWD Kuwait Mumbai 36.65 KWD Bahrain Delhi 60.3 BHD Muscat Mumbai 43.1 OMR Muscat Delhi 65.12 OMR Muscat Hyderabad 43.1 OMR Muscat Chennai 65.1 OMR Muscat Kannur 36.1 OMR Doha Delhi 499 QAR Dammam Delhi 500 SAR Riyadh Mumbai 500 SAR Riyadh Hyderabad 500 SAR Jeddah Delhi 500 SAR Jeddah Mumbai 500 SAR





Only few days are left for India to celebrate its 75th year of independence, hence Air India has launched special Independence Day offers on all flights from the Gulf as well as Middle East nations to varied Indian cities as well.



While making the official announcement, Air India stated that, the airline is happy to offer flight tickets from UAE to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai would cost the passengers as low as DH330 (that is nearing to Rs. 7151).

Named as " One India One Fare" Air India provides attractive one-way fares from all Gulf nations on all direct flights to any destination in India.

" Air India Celebrates India's independence Day by providing One India One Fare for travel from Gulf and Middle East(UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to India, stated Air India on its official website.

Apart from the air ticket offer, the airline has stated that, the travelers would be permitted 35kg of check-in baggage and 8 kg of hand luggage on all tickets purchased during the promotion period for travel until 15th Oct, 2022.

Complete list of promotional fares from GCC nations to major Indian cities.

The air passengers should note that the Independence Day special offer is valid for sale from 8th August 2022 till August 2022 and for travel effective 8th August 2022 up to 15th October 2022 only.

On airline on its website has stated that the offer would be available for sale from City booking office (CTOs), Website, Mobile app and through Travel Agents.