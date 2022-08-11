International Flights: Independence Day Special Offer from Air India
The air passenger must note the above independence Day Special Offer would be valid for Sale from 8th August to 21 August, this year and for travel effective 8 August 2022 up to 15 Oct 2022 only.
|From
|To
|Total one Way Fare
|Dubai
|Delhi
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Mumbai
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Chennai
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Kozhikode
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Cochin
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Goi
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Bengaluru
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Hyderabad
|330 AED
|Dubai
|Indore
|330 AED
|Sharjah
|Kozhikode
|330 AED
|Kuwait
|Chennai
|36.65 KWD
|Kuwait
|Mumbai
|36.65 KWD
|Bahrain
|Delhi
|60.3 BHD
|Muscat
|Mumbai
|43.1 OMR
|Muscat
|Delhi
|65.12 OMR
|Muscat
|Hyderabad
|43.1 OMR
|Muscat
|Chennai
|65.1 OMR
|Muscat
|Kannur
|36.1 OMR
|Doha
|Delhi
|499 QAR
|Dammam
|Delhi
|500 SAR
|Riyadh
|Mumbai
|500 SAR
|Riyadh
|Hyderabad
|500 SAR
|Jeddah
|Delhi
|500 SAR
|Jeddah
|Mumbai
|500 SAR
Only few days are left for India to celebrate its 75th year of independence, hence Air India has launched special Independence Day offers on all flights from the Gulf as well as Middle East nations to varied Indian cities as well.
While making the official announcement, Air India stated that, the airline is happy to offer flight tickets from UAE to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai would cost the passengers as low as DH330 (that is nearing to Rs. 7151).
Named as " One India One Fare" Air India provides attractive one-way fares from all Gulf nations on all direct flights to any destination in India.
" Air India Celebrates India's independence Day by providing One India One Fare for travel from Gulf and Middle East(UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to India, stated Air India on its official website.
Apart from the air ticket offer, the airline has stated that, the travelers would be permitted 35kg of check-in baggage and 8 kg of hand luggage on all tickets purchased during the promotion period for travel until 15th Oct, 2022.
Complete list of promotional fares from GCC nations to major Indian cities.
On airline on its website has stated that the offer would be available for sale from City booking office (CTOs), Website, Mobile app and through Travel Agents.