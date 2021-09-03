JBL Club 605 CSQ Launched: Get to Know its Price & Features

Harman, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, has expanded its aftermarket car solutions with the launch of JBL Club 605 CSQ, a car speaker system as well as JBL celebrity 100. Which is Bluetooth enabled Car Multimedia Player in India.



Pricing & Availability

The new entertainment system is presently available at varied car retailer outlets across India with an introductory price of Rs.5, 490.

JBL Club 605 CSQ: Features

The JBL Club 605 CSQ is a 160mm 2-way, SQ component speaker system, which has been engineered to offer a better audio experience for cars. It also features a compact design which offers them compatible with most vehicles in India. The company claims that the speaker's high sensitivity delivers good performance even with modestly-powered factory audio systems.

The new speakers come with a Carbon Fiber woofer with plus one Architecture which claims to deliver hard-hitting bass and long performance life. They also feature edge-driven silk dome tweeters for broader as well as smoother high frequency response. The speakers does include Starfish tweeter mounting adapter and I-Mount tweeter mounting kit in the component breaker system, in order for easy installation. The speakers also come packed having essential installation accessories to suit the fitment in most cars.

The speaker systems have a mix of numerous components such as speakers, grills, adapter rings, crossovers, tweeter, foam gaskets and other add-on essential for an easy fitment process.

Technical Specification of JBL club 605 CSQ

• Description : it is about 6 ½ (160mmO 2 way SQ Coaxial Speaker

• Power Handling : 285W Peak, 95W RMS

• Sensitivity(@2.83V) 93dB

• Frequency Response : 48Hz To 21KHz

• Nominal impedance : 3 Ohms

• Grills included

JBL Celebrity 100: Features

JBL Celebrity 100 Head units is a single-din, mechless car MP3 Player having detachable face. It provides multiple connectivity options such as USB input, Bluetooth, Aux, SD Card and Fm Radio.

As per the company, the JBL celebrity is designed to provide convenient access to music as well as entertainment any time in the car. The entertainment system comes with a head unit, wiring harness, removal tools, face fixing screws offering it compatible with a variety of car infotainment systems.

Technical Specifications of JBL Celebrity 100

Single-din Mechless car MP3 player having detachable face and without screen

Multiple Playback sources: Bluetooth, USB, AUX in, SD Card, FM Radio.

Wireless Bluetooth streaming.

18 preset FM stations.

4x50 watts maximum power output.

1so connector (Wiring harness included).