Jeep's first all-electric Avenger, makes market debut in Paris Auto Show 2022

Jeep has premiered its first all-electric offering Avenger, a compact SUV. It made the market debut in Europe at 2022 Paris Motor show. In coming days, this vehicle is very much expected to make its debut in India.

-The Avenger has got 54kWh battery pack, it was developed by Stellantis driving the front wheels only.

-still a proper Jeep, comes with Selec-Terrain drive modes and off roading body proportions

-it has got both clean and also minimalistic interior

-in Europe, pre-booking is open and sales to begin in early 2023 and more likely to come to India by 2024.

The Jeep Avenger Features a 54KWh battery pack has been developed by the Stellantis group, good for a worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) rated range of 400km in the combined cycle, it can go up 550km in the urban cycle. Its front wheel is driven by electric motor having peak performance rating nearing to 156PS and 260Nm.

The 400-volt electric architecture will enable the Avenger EV to charge its battery pack from 20 to 80% I mere 24 minutes using a 100kW fast charger. Similarly, 1 11kW AC charger will take around 5.5 hours to replenish the battery pack from empty to full.