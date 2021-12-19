Kawasaki Motors Launched KLX450R-StartPrice @Rs.8,99,000

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt limited has recently made an announcement about the launch of MY22L KLX450R at start price of INR 8,99,000(ex-showroom) and it will be exclusively available in "lime green" color shade. The above bike would go on sale in the month of January, next year, The Kawasaki has had, very wonderful year with lots of new arrivals such as Ninja H2, the Z650 RS, and many more. The company is also aiming towards finishing the year with a fit for all its fans and the new KLX450R is way to go.



The 450R is the flagship motorcycle of the KLX family and with a purpose-built off-road race machine. This bike does posses both power as well as grace, it makes it able to have enough to handle the toughest of terrains, in this new model, the same engine has been tweaked to produce more low-end torque. This powerhouse would be mated to offer wide ratio 5-speed transmission. The suspension would also be tuned to take the beat of bad roads in order to minimize rider fatigue.

This bike would be powered by the same 449CC, liquid cooled, 4 stroke single cylinder engine having DOHC. The 5-speed gearbox presently receives wider ratios, it is sprung on a 48mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork having 22-way compression and 18 way rebound damping along with 305mm travel at the front. When it comes to the rear, it is taken care of by Uni-Trak with 22-way low speed, 2 turns or more high-speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping as well as adjustable spring preload having 315mm travel. When it comes to brake duties, it is performed by a single semi floating 250mm petal disc having dual-piston calliper at the front and a single 240mm petal disc with a single piston calliper at the rear. The tank capacity is about 8 litres and its ground clearance is about 315mm and seat heat is about 935mm.

It has got alightweight aluminium perimeter frame so that, one can have better control of the bike. The skid plates are also made of aluminium and it has got Renthal aluminium fatbar too. It has also received side stand as standard equipment. This bike also has received electric starter, the designs are very minimalistic, which can be viewed by the compact as well as an energy efficient tail lamp. The instrument cluster on this bike is a digital unit having lightweight and layout, which is compact, the curb weight of this vehicle is mere 126Kg.