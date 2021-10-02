Kia Best-selling SUV in the Nation for the September 2021

In the month of August 2019, Kia made its debut in India, with the Kia Seltos, mid-size SUV. Since then, the above vehicle has been the best selling product for this South Korean Carmaker in India.



Kia has recently made an announcement about its domestic sales figure for the September 2021 and the company has registered nearing to 1.4 YoY growth, with regards to market share. The Seltos once again has become the best selling Kia car in the nation, and this time around, it has even become best selling SUV in the nation for the month of September 2021.

The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV, as well as the Kia Carnival premium MPV, also sold in decent numbers and they continued their healthy run with 4,454 and 404 unit sales, respectively. The company, Kia India has stated that the company is presently in its 25th month of its sales operation and above 3.3 lakh vehicles have already been sold in the nation. Earlier this month, the company has even updated the Kia Carnival Premium MPV and it is now available in 4 trim levels. They are Premium, Limousine Plus and Limousine. The price of the updated Kia Carnival begins at Rs.24.95 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Vice President and Head of Sales, Hardeep Singh Brar, Kia India has stated that, our strong products are backed by the relentless efforts of our teams and partners who have been enabled us to continue our strong run as one of the top automakers in the nation, even though there has been prolonged global semiconductor shortage.

The disruption in the supply chain has definitely put a brake on the improving the industry sentiment previous month. As the festive season is approaching, we are very hopeful to witness some improvements with regard to semiconductor procurement. For the 1st time, we are taking all the measures possible in order to optimize the production and at the same time keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check.












