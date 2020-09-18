Kia Motors India launches its compact SUV Sonet

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Kia Motors India on Friday launched its first-ever compact SUV "Sonet" in India. According to the company, the Sonet's entry-level 'HTE smartstream G1.2 5MT' variant debuts at Rs 671,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Sonet is being offered across 17 variants, including two petrol engines, two diesel engines, five transmissions and two trim levels - Tech Line and GT-Line. The company announced that it has received over 25,000 bookings for its new compact SUV so far.



"Offered first to Indian customers, the Sonet is being produced at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units, which will allow Kia to smoothly cater to the increasing demand for Sonet by Indian as well as international consumers," the company said in a statement.

