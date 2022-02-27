Kia Registered Record Sales in Short Period: 400,000 Sales in India

In the late 2019, the South Korean carmaker has launched Kia in the Indian subcontinent. The Kia Carens, is the latest launch by the company and this one is seeing high demand on the lines of its previous launches.



The carmaker has presently announced that, it has been very successful in reaching the colossal milestone of producing about 5 lacs cars in the nation. Kia India also revealed that, they have sold more than 4 lakhs of the total produced cars in the nation itself and they have exported the rest of one lakh cars to 91 different nations. The Korean Manufacturer further instilled that; they were able to achieve this monumental feat in a mere 29 months in India.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, has expressed his gratitude towards the achievement of this milestone and said, half a million is a big number and we are really proud to have such as big number and we feel proud to have attained this offering great value to our customer through our ground-breaking products and services.

Kia Motors made its debut in India by launching its 1st product, the compact SUV Seltos in the month of August 2019. This model then went to become of the highest selling compact SUVs in India. Subsequently, the company after witnessing the success of its 1st model, it carried ahead with the launch of its 2nd as well as 3rd product. The 7-seater premium MPV Carnival as well as Sub-compact SUV sonnet in the nation.

Both the above models have tasted considerable amount of success in India, however, when it comes to Sonet, in particular, it has gained a little more popularity as the model has achieved more than 1,00,000 lakh sales ever since its launch in the year, 2020.

Last month, Kia India Launched its 4th product the Carens MPV in India and just about a month's time, the three-row vehicle has been able to receive above 19,000 bookings. The SUV has crossed MPV, which Kia has referred as recreational vehicle, presently this vehicle is offered in 5 variants, which are premium, prestige, prestige plus, luxury and luxury plus.

When it comes to the outside, the new kia Carens comes with all-LED headlamps, daytime running LEDs, fog lamps and wrap-around tail lamps.

This MPV comes with a 16-inch rim size as standard across all the variants, with the top-spec ones getting machined alloy wheels. Dimensionally the Carens measures in at 4540 mm in length, 1800mm width and 1700 mm height. It has also got a wheelbase of 2780mm, which is more than the present benchmark of mass-market MPVs in India.

When it comes inside, the cabin is equipped having a host of modern elements, which include 1025-inch touchscreen infotainment system having wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a fully digita instrument console, 64 color ambient lighting, toggle like switches for automatic climate control and well-appointed leather upholstery.

With regards to drivetrain of the Carens MPV, Kia offers 3 engine options which include a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.4 litre turbo petrol unit and 1.5 lire diesel engine. Kia has launched the recreational vehicle Carens at starting as well as introductory price of about Rs. 8.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base-spec variant. While the top end model costs around Rs.16.99 lakh (Ex-showroom).