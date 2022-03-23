Know Why Mahindra Bolero is among India's Best-Selling SUV's
- Mahindra Bolero has been able to register year on year growth, with regards to sales
- Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh(Ex-showroom), while the bolero Neo is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs. 11.33 lakh.
One of the major reason as to why the Mahindra Bolero has been listed among India's best selling SUV's , it is because this vehicle has been updated numerous times in these 20 years.
Here, you can find the glimpse of Bolero and Bolero Neo sales
A total of 11045 Bolero units have been dispatched in the month of February 2022 when compared to 4843 units in the month of February 2021, thus resulting in a massive year over year sales rise of 128.06% and thus making it the best selling model in the Mahindra range.
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, which has been actually the facelift TUV300 is powered by a 1.5 turbo-diesel engine, which produces 100 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque and it is mated to 5 speed manual transmission which sends power to the rear wheels.
On the other hand, Mahindra Bolero is also powered by a 1.5 litre turbo-diesel, but is tuned to make 76 PS of power and 210 Nm of torque and it is mated to 5 speed manual gear box, which sends power to the rear wheels.
Both Bolero and Bolero Ne are both 7 seats SUVs having a length of less than 4 meters.