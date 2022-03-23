Know Why Mahindra Bolero is among India's Best-Selling SUV's

One of the major reason as to why the Mahindra Bolero has been listed among India's best selling SUV's , it is because this vehicle has been updated numerous times in these 20 years.



Here, you can find the glimpse of Bolero and Bolero Neo sales

A total of 11045 Bolero units have been dispatched in the month of February 2022 when compared to 4843 units in the month of February 2021, thus resulting in a massive year over year sales rise of 128.06% and thus making it the best selling model in the Mahindra range.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo, which has been actually the facelift TUV300 is powered by a 1.5 turbo-diesel engine, which produces 100 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque and it is mated to 5 speed manual transmission which sends power to the rear wheels.

On the other hand, Mahindra Bolero is also powered by a 1.5 litre turbo-diesel, but is tuned to make 76 PS of power and 210 Nm of torque and it is mated to 5 speed manual gear box, which sends power to the rear wheels.

Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh(Ex-showroom), while the bolero Neo is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs. 11.33 lakh. Both Bolero and Bolero Ne are both 7 seats SUVs having a length of less than 4 meters.