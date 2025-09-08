Live
Lexus India Announces Price Reductions, Extending Full GST Benefits to Esteemed Guests
Lexus India today announced a price reduction across its entire product range, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate revision to its guests. This initiative underscores Lexus’s steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value, while further enhancing accessibility to luxury mobility. The revised prices will be effective from 22nd September 2025.
Making the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, “We sincerely thank the Government of India for this historic reform and are delighted to extend the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to our valued guests across the country. This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space. Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles.
At Lexus, every decision is guided by the spirit of Omotenashi—our unique approach to anticipating and fulfilling our guests’ needs while delivering truly meaningful experiences. By extending these benefits in full, we celebrate this reform and reaffirm our promise to make Lexus ownership both memorable and deeply personal.”
Potential Price Reductions on Lexus vehicles are as follows:
Model
Reduction in Price
ES 300h
Up to INR 1,47,000
NX 350h
Up to INR 1,58,000
RX 350h
Up to INR 2,10,000
RX 500h
Up to INR 2,58,000
LM 350h
Up to INR 5,77,000
LX 500d
Up to INR 20,80,000