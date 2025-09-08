  • Menu
Lexus India Announces Price Reductions, Extending Full GST Benefits to Esteemed Guests

Lexus India Announces Price Reductions, Extending Full GST Benefits to Esteemed Guests
Highlights

Lexus India today announced a price reduction across its entire product range, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate revision to its...

Lexus India today announced a price reduction across its entire product range, fully passing on the benefits of the recent GST rate revision to its guests. This initiative underscores Lexus’s steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value, while further enhancing accessibility to luxury mobility. The revised prices will be effective from 22nd September 2025.

Making the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, “We sincerely thank the Government of India for this historic reform and are delighted to extend the full benefit of the GST rate reduction to our valued guests across the country. This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space. Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles.

At Lexus, every decision is guided by the spirit of Omotenashi—our unique approach to anticipating and fulfilling our guests’ needs while delivering truly meaningful experiences. By extending these benefits in full, we celebrate this reform and reaffirm our promise to make Lexus ownership both memorable and deeply personal.”

Potential Price Reductions on Lexus vehicles are as follows:


Model

Reduction in Price

ES 300h

Up to INR 1,47,000

NX 350h

Up to INR 1,58,000

RX 350h

Up to INR 2,10,000

RX 500h

Up to INR 2,58,000

LM 350h

Up to INR 5,77,000

LX 500d

Up to INR 20,80,000


News

Company

Entertainment

All News

